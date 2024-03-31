Localized thunderstorm forecast in Metro Manila, other areas due to easterlies

Metro Manila and some parts of the country were forecast to experienced localized thunderstorms due to the effect of easterlies on Black Saturday.

According to the state weather bureau, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

It noted that easterlies may bring possible landslides and flash floods in case of a severe thunderstorm.

The areas of Northern Luzon will have light to moderate wind speed moving from east to southeast.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds moving from East to Northeast direction.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) recorded eleven areas in the country forecast to have higher heat index on Black Saturday.

The areas that are expected to experience dangerous level of heat index were Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City, Iba in Zambales, Alabat in Quezon, Calapan in Oriental Mindoro, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan in Palawan, Roxas City and Mambusao in Capiz, Iloilo City and Dumangas in Iloilo.

A heat index of 42 to 51 degrees Celsius is considered by Pagasa as a dangerous level as it may cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

Pagasa noted that heat stroke is also possible in areas that will have dangerous levels of heat index.

