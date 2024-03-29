China says ''fully prepared for any emergency'' as it safeguards territorial sovereignty

China said it is ''fully prepared for any emergency, and will resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests'' as it reacts to ''foreign interference'' in the South China Sea.

In a press conference of Ministry's National Defense on Thursday, spokesperson Wu Qian said: ''We oppose foreign interference, infringement and provocation and advocate proper management of differences.''

China was reacting to accusations by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of its operations in the South China Sea and he reiterated the US defense commitment to the Philippines.

''There is no bigger factor than the US interference in causing turbulence in the South China Sea,'' said Wu.

''For some time, in disregard of the facts, the US provoked confrontation, backed up the Philippines, threatened and exerted pressure on China, citing the so-called bilateral treaty and sent military vessels to the South China Sea to stir up troubles. These actions seriously undermine regional peace and stability,'' said Wu.

Wu said the '' Philippines' harassment and provocations are the immediate cause of the recent escalation of the South China Sea issue.''

The Philippines will ''not be allowed'' to act willfully'', said Wu, pointing out that China has responded ''with legitimate, resolute and restrained actions.''

Despite this, Wu said China remains ''a staunch force for stability as ''the Chinese side has sufficient strategic resolve in addressing the South China Sea issue.''

''We stay committed to in properly managing maritime differences with relevant parties through dialogue and consultation, while firmly safeguarding China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,'' said Wu. DMS