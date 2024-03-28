FOCAP, NUJP object to China claims videos of last resupply motion are manipulated

The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) denounced the claims of China that media outlets manipulated videos showing Chinese water cannoning of Philippine ships during last weekend's resupply motion to a grounded Navy vessel in Ayungin Shoal.

In a statement Wednesday, FOCAP said it "strongly rejects and condemns the false, baseless claims by Foreign Ministry Assistant Spokesperson Hua Chunying and the Chinese Embassy in Manila that journalists 'manipulate the videos they recorded' in South China Sea to 'project the Philippines as a victim."

"FOCAP takes deep offense at the insinuation that the press is a 'troublemaker' and in cahoots with the government to forward a political agenda," the organization said.

"The statements by the Foreign Ministry spokesman and embassy are an insult to the integrity of journalists and an alarming attempt to muzzle an independent press," said FOCAP.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said it '' takes offense at the insinuation of the Chinese Foreign Ministry that journalists who accompany resupply missions in the West Philippine Sea are made to 'manipulate the videos.''

"A free and independent press reports not what they are told, but what they observe, framed by historical and political context," FOCAP said. "The footage seen in the press is vetted by multiple sources and newsrooms. The work of journalists, including members of FOCAP and especially when carried by multiple media outlets, speaks for itself." DMS