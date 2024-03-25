US, Japan, Australia condemn China actions

The United States, Japan and Australia condemned China for conducting “unlawful operations” as the Philippines mounted a resupply mission to a grounded vessel at Ayungin Shoal.

In a statement Saturday, the US State Department said the Chinese ships' ''repeated employment of water cannons and reckless blocking maneuvers resulted in injuries to Filipino service members and significant damage to their resupply vessel, rendering it immobile.''

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Japan's Ambassador-designate Endo Kazuya said the country ''reiterates its grave concern on the repeated dangerous actions by CCG (Chinese Coast Guard) which resulted in Filipino injuries.''

''Japan stands in solidarity with the PH as confirmed at the Vice Foreign Ministers meeting held this week,'' added Kazuya.

The meeting, which was held in Washington, was in preparation for a trilateral summit to be hosted by US President Joe Biden with Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

''We share the Philippines’ serious concerns about dangerous conduct by China’s vessels adjacent to Second Thomas Shoal today. This is part of a pattern of deeply concerning behaviour. UNCLOS is the basis for peace and stability in the South China Sea,'' said Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu in her X account.

In a statement released Saturday, the US State Department said China has no legal claims to the waters around Ayungin Shoal which is within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Philippines.

The US State Department called on China to abide by the 2016 arbitral award and to “desist from its dangerous and destabilizing conduct”.

It also reaffirmed its Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines.

“The United States reaffirms that Article IV of the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft ? including those of its Coast Guard ? anywhere in the South China Sea,” the US State Department said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS