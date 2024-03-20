JSDF senior enlisted leader visits AFP General Headquarters

The senior enlisted leaders of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Japan Self Defense Force discussed cooperation and proposed training between the two forces in a meeting in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday.

"Among those discussed are the upcoming Balikatan Exercises, in which JSDF personnel are observers, and other proposed training for enlisted leaders; and the planned reciprocal access agreement and its impact to future bilateral and multilateral engagements," Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief told Daily Manila Shimbun in a message on Tuesday.

Trinidad said the delegates of Japan Self Defense Force were led by Warrant Officer Kai Osamu, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Japan Ministry of Defense.

The Japanese delegates met with Lt.Gen Charlton Sean Gaerlan during their visit at the AFP General headquarters.

Trinidad said the visit aims to strengthen "Philippine and Japan cooperation at all levels of command."

He noted that "the engagement is based on the 2015 Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation that covers military exchanges, ship visits, information sharing, and education and training exchanges." Robina Asido/DMS