Manalo, Australian deputy prime minister sign MOU on enhanced maritime cooperation

The Philippines and Australia re-affirmed the strength of their Strategic Partnership with the signing on February 28 of the Philippines-Australia Memorandum of Understanding MOU on Enhanced Maritime Cooperation (EMC) in Canberra, Australia during the guest of government visit of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

The agreement outlines the commitment of both the Philippines and Australia to pursue greater cooperation in the spheres of civil maritime security, marine environment, marine cultural heritage, international law, and defence cooperation in support of regional peace and stability.

As two maritime democracies that fully observe international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the signing of the MOU as a general framework of cooperation is a positive step that will shape both current and future joint efforts by the two countries across the wide spectrum of maritime cooperation and collaboration. DFA