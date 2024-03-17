Marcos reports productive 3-day state visit to Czech Republic

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reported a productive three-day state visit to Czech Republic where he met all four top-ranking government officials and forged significant memoranda of understanding (MOUs).

“So, I’m very happy to say that the little time spent here in Prague has been quite productive. And of course, it is really a real pleasure to be in this city. It’s such a beautiful city. I think you’ve seen it, it’s like walking around fairytale town,” said Marcos in an interview with the Philippine media delegation.

Marcos arrived on Saturday at 3: 11 pm.

Marcos and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos were invited by Czech Republic President Petr Pavel for a three-day state visit in their country to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation and multilateral partnership between the Philippines and the Czech Republic.

Marcos and President Pavel witnessed the signing of the Joint Communique aimed at establishing a labor consultation mechanism between the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Czech Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

The two leaders also witnessed the ceremonial signing of MOUs between the Philippine business leaders and their Czech counterparts in a bid to promote trade and investment of the two countries. Presidential News Desk