Two minors die in Mandaluyong fire

Two minors, who were siblings, died in a fire that razed a residential area in Mandaluyong City late Wednesday.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire occurred at 467 Star Interior, Barangay Poblacion, Mandaluyong City at 11:51 pm on Wednesday.

The two fatalities were a six-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. A 22-year-old female was hurt.

The fire affected 50 houses and 150 families or 750 individuals.

The BFP declared the fire under control on Thursday at 1:01 am and it was extinguished at 1:56 am.

Around P9 million worth of damage were sustained from the fire. Jaspearl Tan/DMS