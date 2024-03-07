DFA denies China's claim it has deal with China to abandon sovereignty over EEZ, including Ayungin

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) denied that the Philippines has entered any deal with China that would abandon its sovereignty over its exclusive economic zone (EEZ)

This after Chinese Coast Guards were reported to block and water cannon supply boats as Filipino troops were on their way to Ayungin Shoal for rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission on Tuesday.

The windshield of the boat shattered from the force of the water cannon, leading to the injury of five military personnel.

“The Philippines has not entered into any agreement that will relinquish or abandon our sovereign rights and jurisdiction over EEZ and continental shelf including Ayungin Shoal. There’s also no temporary agreement existing between the Philippines and China with regard to Ayungin Shoal,” DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said at a West Philippine Sea task force briefing held on Wednesday.

“This narrative keeps on being repeated that we’ve made promises and that we’ve broken promises. That we’ve entered into arrangements and we actually are not following through certain agreements. So, we’re saying clearly we have not entered any agreement that will abandon our rights and jurisdiction over our EEZ,” she added.

China previously claimed that the Philippine government promised to tow away BRP Sierra Madre, a warship that is grounded in the Ayungin Shoal.

It also alleged that it had “temporary special arrangements” with the country to allow its soldiers to deliver supplies to the ship.

According to Daza, the government has exerted all efforts to lessen tensions in the South China Sea but it will continue to talk to China in an attempt to resolve the territorial dispute peacefully, as the two countries agreed in Shanghai on January 17.

She said the Philippines is “looking into upgrading the communication mechanism between the two sides” citing a statement the DFA earlier released.

“I don’t think the Philippines has actually not been remiss in continuing to pursue diplomacy and dialogue and in terms of exerting all efforts necessary to reduce tensions in the South China Sea,” Daza said.

“I think it becomes more important to continue to talk and to dialogue with them and to see where we can meet and actually have common grounds,” she added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS