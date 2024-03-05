Jose, former Cannes winner for Best Actress, passes away

Jaclyn Jose, the first Filipino actress to win the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival, passed away on Saturday at the age of 60.

Her daughter, Andi Eigenmann, said in a press conference: " I announce the untimely passing of my nanay Mary Jane Guck better known as Jaclyn Jose, at the age of 60 on the morning of March 2nd, 2024 due to a myocardial infarction or heart attack.''

Jose won the Best Actress award at Cannes in 2016 for portraying a drug seller in a slum area. The film, Ma'Rosa, was directed by Brillante Mendoza, who won the Best Director award in the 2009 Cannes Film Festival.

Her death was announced on Sunday, but no details were given.

Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police, said earlier in the day that police '' was convinced there was no foul play.'' DMS