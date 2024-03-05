China says it is Philippines which is ''frequently'' making ''provocative moves in the South China Sea

China said it is the Philippines which has ''frequently made provocative moves in the South China Sea'' following a call from its official to stop harassing Manila's vessels.

'' The reason behind the recent maritime developments is that the Philippines has frequently made provocative moves in the South China Sea, infringing on China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,'' said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning in a briefing in Beijing on Monday.

''China has taken necessary measures in accordance with law to defend its own sovereignty, rights and interests. There is no such situation of China 'harassing' the Philippines,'' she added.

Agence France Presse reported that Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo told a maritime forum on the sidelines of a special summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Australia Monday that China should stop ''harassing'' Filipino ships.

On Monday night, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr told a think-tank in Melbourne that the Philippines would “push back ties” if the country’s sworn principles are questioned or ignored.

The Philippines, according to Marcos, has taken a very strong position because it cannot allow a unilateral decision made by some foreign capital to somehow amend, or to change the definition of the country’s territory, the Presidential News Desk said.

Marcos promised to do whatever it takes to maintain that situation and make it very clear that the Philippines’ territorial integrity cannot be threatened, “and if threats are made, then we must defend against of threats,” it added. DMS