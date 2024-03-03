Marcos orders gov't agencies, LGU's to work together for the development of Basilan and other areas

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered on Saturday the national and local government agencies to push for the development of Basilan and other areas that were once considered as “conflict areas” in the Philippines.

In a media interview on the sidelines of the “Panabang Si Kasanyangan” Peace Offering ceremony in Sumisip, Marcos emphasized that true peace does not end by cessation of violence but developing Basilan and former conflict areas.

“Although the ceremonies that we have here are really very simple, it is a symbol of a very important day because this is a testament to the commitment of all stakeholders to peace,” Marcos said.

“As I said in my speech, when we talk about peace, it does not only mean the cessation of the violence, what it also means is that we continue?that we, the national government and the local governments, and the autonomous government, all work together to make sure that the livelihood and the progress will come to Basilan and all of the other provinces who are once areas of conflict,” he added.

Marcos said bringing developments to Basilan and other former conflict areas in the Philippines “is the most important thing” and a very significant milestone for the Philippine government.

The chief executive was the guest of honor and speaker during the “Panabang si Kasanyangan” by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in Basilan, which also coincided with its 50th Founding Anniversary.

Marcos also led the distribution of eight motorcycles from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to former rebels to support their livelihood, and witnessed the symbolic destruction of 400 illegal firearms.

In his speech during the ceremony,Marcos highlighted the development in Basilan, which he described as the “epicenter of peace” and the “zone of peace” made possible not only by the military and the people who defied violence.

Before concluding his speech, Marcos hopes that the government agencies, the LGUs and the residents of Basilan will sustain the peace achieved in the province that will power everyone towards “Bagong Pilipinas.” Presidential News Desk