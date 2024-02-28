Quiboloy still in country, says lawyer

Televangelist Apollo Quiboloy, who was summoned to the Senate due to his alleged crimes within his religious organization, is still in the country but is being cautious due to death threats, his lawyer confirmed on Tuesday.

“Definitely, he’s in the country. He’s not exactly in hiding. He is just taking precautions to ensure his safety because self-preservation according to the Supreme Court, is the highest law,” Ferdinand Topacio said in a television interview.

Senator Risa Hontiveros earlier warned Quiboloy that he would be cited in contempt and arrested if he skips another hearing on his supposed sexual abuses and human trafficking cases.

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality has issued two subpoenas against the pastor, setting the next hearing for March 5.

In an audio statement, Quiboloy said he would not subject himself to Senate hearings which he called “bogus”.

“I will not subject myself to a bogus hearing and to bogus witnesses if they cannot stand (by) their word…I will not subject myself to injustices done (under) the cloak of a Senate hearing,” Quiboloy said.

Topacio said Quiboloy would meet with his legal team to discuss his next legal action and whether he would appear in the next hearing.

However, he stressed the pastor would be open to attending the hearing if the Senate could assure him that his rights would be respected.

“He did not categorically state that he was not participating. He was just criticizing the process by which the inquiry is being made which is not in aid of legislation but of persecution,” Topacio said.

“We are not closing the door to a meaningful dialogue with Senator Hontiveros and the committee that she heads. Just put down ironclad assurances that the rights of Apollo Quiboloy will be respected because, like every other citizen, he has rights under the Constitution, even during a Senate inquiry, that should not be transgressed,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS