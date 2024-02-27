Team being formed to assess damage to Bajo de Masinloc due to alleged cyanide fishing

The government is creating a team composed of technical experts that would assess reported destruction in Bajo de Masinloc due to alleged use of cyanide fishing.

"We are also creating (a team)... not actually (of) marine scientists, but technical experts on marine habitat assessment in case there is a need to conduct further assessment," Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) spokesperson Nazario Briguera said during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing on Monday.

Briguera said "the BFAR is open to cooperate with other institutions that have the capability to study the area, like the UP Marine Science Institute, the National Fisheries Research Development Institute."

"We are open to cooperate with these agencies for us to have a comprehensive study and for us to see concrete results of these studies that can be linked to the destruction in the area," he added.

Aside from the ongoing effort to get the affidavit of the Filipino fishermen who reported the use of cyanide fishing by the Chinese and Vietnamese fishermen, Briguera noted that the conduct of further assessment will determine the actual cause of the damage to the shoal," he said.

"There is a need to have further assessment, for us to see what is the real reason behind the destruction of the area. Is it really due to cyanide or other destructive fishing method that was used that caused the damage to the reef?," he said.

"It's not yet conclusive that is why the BFAR is continuously conducting an investigation and we are open to the cooperation of other government agencies and organization, research institutions to prove and to have a scientific basis on the statement of our fishermen that the destruction of Bajo de Masinloc is due to the cyanide fishing or if there is other destructive fishing method," he added.

Briguera added that based on the latest supply mission in Scarborough Shoal Filipino fishermen who benefited from the distribution of relief assistance by the BRP Sanday has almost doubled.

"BRP Sanday has successfully made its mission and has already returned to the port after distributing 44,900 liters of diesel, 270 liters of drinking water and 20 gallons of fresh water for more than 40 Filipino fishing boats," he said.

"The number of Filipino fishers in Scarborough shoal that received support from the government has increased compared to the previous mission from 21 Filipino fishing boats to 44 fishing boats this last mission," he added. Robina Asido/DMS