Duterte backs Charter Change if it will not be used to extend term limits

Former President Rodrigo Duterte said he would only support Charter change if it would not be used to extend the terms of government officials.

Speaking to supporters at a prayer rally in Cebu late Sunday, Duterte said: “We can really change anything there as long as there is no vested interest in it.”

“We are comfortable with six years, one term. Let us stick to that,” he added, referring to the position of the presidency.

"I would support any changes in the Constitution that would enhance, improve, whatever would make the Filipinos happy," Duterte said.

Duterte also hinted at the Martial Law imposed by his successor’s father who was ousted after the 1986 EDSA Revolution, which marked its 38th anniversary Sunday.

“We had to endure almost 20 years just for one year,” Duterte said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS