Liberal Party trying to convince Robredo to run for senator in 2025 elections: de Lima

Former Senator Leila de Lima revealed that the Liberal Party is trying to convince ex- Vice President Leni Robredo to run for the senate in the 2025 mid-term elections.

“We are still convincing VP Leni to run under the same slate,” de Lima said in the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) Prospects Forum on Thursday.

She said Robredo’s candidacy would ensure “greater success” for their party.

“You know, the preparations have to start early. That's the complaint last time that VP Leni’s campaign was late. So this time around all those who are eyeing the senatorial midterm elections have to start early,” de Lima said.

Robredo lost to Ferdinand Marcos Jr by a big margin in the 2022 national elections.

Two former senators and a man who lost two previous bids will seek a slot in the Upper Chamber under the Liberal Party, said de Lima.

Francis Pangilinan, who faltered in the vice presidential race in the 2022 elections, and Bam Aquino, whose re-election bid sputtered in the 2019 polls, will make a bid to return to the senate.

Chel Diokno, who lost the senatorial race in 2019 and 2023 elections, will try for the third time to make it to the senate.

“The ones who are sure to run in the opposition are Senator Kiko Pangilinan, Chel Diokno and maybe there are still others,” De Lima told reporters.

De Lima announced that next week the members of the Liberal Party would meet to formalize their goals, especially for the midterm polls.

“We will be coordinating workshops, and planning sessions in the next few weeks to formalize and to lay down the objectives of the Liberal Party in the next few years, especially for the midterm elections next year,” she said.

De Lima said she has no plans to run in next year’s midterm elections.

“I’m content with being the Liberal Party spokesperson and I'm content with just taking an eye on the resumption of my private law practice even if it's just the limited part of practice and also teaching in DLSU (De La Salle University) human rights law,” De Lima said.

“Because of all my plans, I’ve been so busy these days. Because of you know, occasions and events…my reunions, with friends and relatives. And, of course, I have to take over some private time with my family,” she said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS