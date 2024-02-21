Chinese gov't dismiss cyanide fishing allegations against Chinese fishermen in Scarborough shoal

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines defended the Chinese fishermen against accusations of allegedly using cyanide to destroy Scarborough Shoal.

"The allegation against (the) Chinese fisherman is totally baseless and sheer fabrication," the Embassy stated.

"China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Dao and its adjacent waters. The Chinese Government attaches great importance to the protection of ecological environment and conservation of fishery resources, and have taken resolute measures to crack down on any illegal fishing activities," it added.

The Embassy also asked the Philippine government to seriously handle maritime issues as it stressed that "continuous disinformation has led up to nothing but exacerbation of the maritime tensions and destabilization of bilateral relations."

"The groundless speculations, slanders and inconsistent statements of spokespersons of relevant Philippine agencies can only place their professionalism and credibility in doubt," it said.

"We urge the relevant Philippine agencies to handle maritime issues with all seriousness, and meet the Chinese side halfway in safeguarding bilateral relations as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea," the Embassy added.

During the "Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon" briefing, National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said the government will conduct an investigation of the alleged use of cyanide by the Chinese and Vietnamese fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc.

"We in the National Security Council, we are alarmed by this development that this is happening. But, you know, we have to be careful also. So we have to validate, investigate. So we asked the BFAR, to complete the documentation that you have taken, the evidence and affidavits; submit your post-mission report to the National Task Force West Philippine Sea," he said.

"We will investigate this report. And if validated, this can be forwarded to the Department of Justice and at the Office of the Solicitor General because they are the one who are taking steps to strengthen our plan to file a case before a tribunal for environmental degradation," he added. Robina Asido/DMS