Senate issues subpoena vs Quiboloy

The Senate on Monday issued a subpoena against Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy after he failed to appear in two previous hearings that sought to probe the crimes he allegedly committed.

In her opening statement Senator Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, announced that they have released a subpoena signed by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri against Quiboloy.

“Yes, the subpoena against Apollo Quiboloy is out. No matter how loud the political noise is, the call for justice should be louder,” Hontiveros said.

“I thank the Senate President for signing the subpoena against Apollo Quiboloy. My office had made it our policy to put the voices of women and children first. To put the voices of the victim-survivors at the center. And I’m glad that our institution, under the current Senate leadership, has made it its policy too,” she said.

During the hearing, Hontiveros asked the Bureau of Immigration (BI) if it is true Quiboloy had left for China.

BI Legal Division Chief Arvin Cesar said they have no record of him leaving the country.

“Based on our records, as of this date, the last flight of Apollo Quiboloy was when he arrived on July 22, 2023. So based on our records, he’s still here,” Santos said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS