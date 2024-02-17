Marcos to Caraga LGUs: Tell nat’l government of your reconstruction needs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday asked local government units (LGUs) in the Caraga region to relay their needs to the national government to provide the necessary assistance following the massive flooding that devastated several regions in Mindanao.

In a situation briefing in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, Marcos assured the LGUs in the Caraga region that the government has sufficient resources to address the current challenges brought about by the calamity but they have to inform the national government of their specific needs.

For instance, on Agusan del Norte’s need to relocate some 4,000 families living in danger zones, Marcos said the LGU has to identify their requirements after conducting thorough assessment.

“Generally speaking, that’s the strategy that we’ve employed?is that kapag ganiyan because iyong… after a while siyempre food is the most important, water is the most important. May pangangailangan na iyong household na hindi food at saka hindi basic survival supplies so napupunta tayo sa cash-for-work,” he said.

“Generally, that makes the rehabilitation ? whatever, maglinis sila, whatever iyong gagawin nila. So, we can apply that to rebuilding their houses. But again, we depend on the LGU to tell us where it is going to go, what kind of community we’re trying to put together again,” the President said.

Regarding agriculture, the President made an assurance that the national government has the resources to respond to the needs of the sector, noting however that everyone has to wait for the floodwaters to recede before a thorough damage assessment could be made.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is ready to provide seedlings, fertilizer, machinery and other farm implements to allow farmers to recoup their losses to the flood, the President Marcos said.

Other agencies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Department of Health (DOH) will also continue to provide the necessary support to affected communities, he said.

Some 117,073 families or 469,707 persons were affected in the Caraga region as of February 15, 2024.

There are 643 families or 2,568 persons are in evacuation centers (ECs).

So far, the government has provided P107 million worth of assistance through the DSWD and local government units to the affected families.

The combined effects of the shear line, northeast monsoon, and trough of the low pressure area caused damage and losses in the region’s agriculture sector worth PhP237.25 million, affecting 10,236 farmers and fishers and 15,350 hectares. Presidential News Desk