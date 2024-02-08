English Articles

As the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) started the transition of its operation to territorial defense from internal security, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. ordered the military to increase its deployment in the northernmost Island of the country.

This was ordered by Teodoro during his visit at the military post in Mavulis Island on Tuesday.

Lt. Zachary Sinsuan, Naval Forces Northern Luzon acting public affairs officer said in his remarks, Teodoro said that "starting 2024, the operational tempo for the AFP will be higher."

"He also called for the development of more structures noting that Batanes is the "spearhead of the Philippines as far as the northern baseline is concerned ", said Sinsuan.

"The Secretary also gave instructions for an increased AFP presence in the area," he added.

Sinsuan said the visit by Teodoro "signifies a pivotal moment in our nation’s commitment to territorial defense and national security."

"The importance of securing borders and establishing a robust presence in strategic areas was also highlighted through a marker unveiling and insightful briefing conducted at Naval Detachment Mavulis, symbolizing the unwavering dedication to safeguarding the nation’s borders and ensuring the safety of the people," he said.

During the visit, Teodoro together with AFP officials led by Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. visited the Naval Detachment in Mavulis as well as the ongoing construction of Naval Forward Operating Base Mahatao in Batan Island, Batanes.

"The visit highlights the importance of fortifying our territorial defense capabilities to ensure the overall safety and integrity of our nation," said Sinsuan.

The delegation also visited the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) at Port Irene, Sta Ana, Cagayan, emphasizing the government's holistic approach to securing both maritime and economic interests. Robina Asido/DMS