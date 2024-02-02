「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

2月2日のまにら新聞から

PCG rescues two fishermen in Romblon after whale shark bumps into boat

［ 95 words｜2024.2.2｜英字 (English) ］

Two fishermen were rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) after a whale shark bumped into their boat which submerged in the waters off the vicinity of Romblon.

The fishermen were identified as Edgardo Lozano, 60; and Harry Lozano, 51, residents of Barangay Maragondon, Maragondon.

“During the inquiry, the fishermen said they were hit by a whale shark while underway, which caused the incident,” the PCG said in a statement.

The PCG said the search and rescue team ferried the fishermen home safely while their submerged boat was towed by fishing boat John Glemen. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

