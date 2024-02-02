Senator Imee urges President to make DOJ echo his stance vs ICC drug war probe

Senator Imee Marcos called on her younger brother, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to make the Department of Justice (DOJ) echo his stand against the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) probe of his predecessor’s drug war.

In a television interview, Marcos asked the President to make the DOJ clarify its stance on the ICC investigation.

“With the ICC, let's have the DOJ and all their employees, undersecretaries, and what have you, echo the president's message that there should be an end to this. This should be clear,” Marcos said.

"Government can't go rogue and everyone is just saying different things. It is most confusing for us and most of all, for foreign investment," she added.

According to Marcos, the ICC was “a real affront to the justice system and to our sovereignty as a nation”.

“I think we should oppose it with every bone in our body,” she said.

Asked if the ICC issue triggered former president Rodrigo Duterte to launch into a tirade against his successor, Marcos responded: “I am certain that the ICC is among them.”

“Certainly the inclusion of Senators…Senator Bato (Ronald Dela Rosa) and Senator Bong Go and the Vice President (Sara Duterte) complicates the matter even further”, she added.

Duterte in a prayer rally on Sunday accused Marcos of being a drug addict and warned him that he may be unseated from his position if he continues to pursue the people’s initiative as a way to amend the Constitution. Jaspearl Tan/DMS