Over a hundred million pesos worth of rice damaged due to El Nino: DA

The damage to rice crops due to El Nino surpassed a hundred million pesos in Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Wednesday.

"Based on the assessments of DA Regional Field Offices (RFOs) in Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula, damage and losses have been reported amounting to P 109.44 million affecting 2,602 farmers, with volume of production loss at 4,738 metric tons and 2,177 hectares of rice areas," DA said.

"Most of the damage and losses incurred on rice are at reproductive stages," it added.

Based on the El Nino Advisory issued last January 5, "a strong El Nino is ongoing and is expected to continue through January-February 2024."

It noted that "majority of global climate models suggest that El Nino will likely persist until the March-April-May 2024 season with a transition to ENSO-neutral in the April-May-June 2024 season." Robina Asido/DMS