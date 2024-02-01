Two people die in maritime incident off Batangas

Two people died as a passenger vessel and a water taxi collided in the vicinity waters off Verde Island, Batangas on Wednesday.

Initial report from the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA)stated that based on the record of the Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) the passenger ship, MV Ocean Jet 6 that left the Batangas Port at 11:26 am was on its way Calapan Port when it collided with the water taxi of Hap & Go 1 around 12:20 pm.

PPA noted that MV Ocean Jet 6 with 105 passengers and 19 crew members onboard was supposed to arrive at Calapan Port at 12:35pm while the water taxi of Hap & Go 1 from Puerto Galera with five passengers and four crew members was on its way to Batangas Port when the incident happened.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil L Gavan, has ordered an investigation.

"As per our unit, search and rescue (SAR) team, two declared dead, the boat captain and third mate," said PCG.

The PCG added that two of the four Chinese passengers of the water taxi were injured while the a Chinese and Swedish passenger were in good physical condition.

"The wounded passengers are now receiving needed medical assistance, while the authorities are coordinating with the bereaved families of the two Filipino crew," said PCG.

All passengers and crew of Ocean Jet 6 were in good physical condition when they arrived at Calapan Port. The Hop & Go 1 water taxi was towed to Puerto Galera, where its yard is located. Robina Asido/DMS