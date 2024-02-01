Zubiri says Senate would be tackling Resolution of Both Houses on Economic Charter Change

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced that the upper chamber would be tackling the Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No.6 or the Economic Charter Change.

In a press briefing, Zubiri said they will create a subcommittee headed which will conduct the hearings on amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

“Today we’re going to create the subcommittee wherein Senator Sonny Angara will head, with the permission, of course, of Senator Robin Padilla. Then, by next week, he will start the hearings on RBH 6,” Zubiri told reporters.

“Everything is taking its course. We want to lower the political temperature in the country,” he added.

In response, the House of Representatives welcomed the development.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez said that Zubiri’s declaration that hearings would begin next week “marks a significant step towards the much-awaited constitutional amendments.”

“We welcome this latest development as the announcement of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri demonstrates a united legislative front in addressing crucial changes that have the potential to shape the future of our country,” Romualdez said in a statement.

In a separate statement, House Majority Leader and Zamboanga Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe said that Zubiri told them they would pass the resolution by March. Jaspearl Tan/DMS