Three hurt as fire guts warehouse in Quezon City

Three people were injured when a fire hit a warehouse in Quezon City on Tuesday morning.

Initial report from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in National Capital Region (NCR) the warehouse located at Quirino Highway in Barangay Balon Bato in Quezon City fire was out at first alarm around 3:46 am.

The second alarm was declared at 3:56 am before the fire was placed under control at 6:42 am and extinguished at 7:20 am.

The victims who sustained burns were identified as Jerico Sales, 21, Rodito Merondilla, 26, and Michael Fajardo, 37. Robina Asido/DMS