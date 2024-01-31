Senate panel summons lawyer allegedly behind signature campaign for Cha-cha

The Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation voted to issue a subpoena to Anthony Abad, a lawyer allegedly involved in the signature campaign for Charter change.

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa made the motion to subpoena Abad during the Senate probe on the supposed bribery in the signature campaign, noting that his name was visible in the petition forms used to gather signatures.

“He is the face of this brouhaha. He should present himself. Otherwise, this inquiry will be useless if we cannot see the person whose name is on the form,” Dela Rosa said.

Sagip Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta said that Abad and not House Speaker Martin Romualdez was the one behind the signature campaign for the people’s initiative.

“Attorney Anthony Abad appears to be the proponent of this initiative. Earlier, the House of Representatives were made to appear as the villains here,” Marcoleta said.

“I am not representing the House of Representatives today. I was personally invited by the chairman to appear, but as a member, you couldn’t blame me for feeling offended because the insults are directed at the House of Representatives, especially the Speaker,” he added.

Marcos eventually approved the motion and said: “I think motions were received. Certainly, we have resolved to send a subpoena to said Anthony Abad.”

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday said that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. would tell the initiators of the people’s initiative to stop.

On the same day, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced they would be suspending all activities related to the people’s initiative. Jaspearl Tan/DMS