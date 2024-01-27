Magnitude 4.2 quake hits Ilocos Norte

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit the province of Ilocos Norte on Friday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The epicenter of the tremor, tectonic in origin, was recorded at 17 kilometers southwest of Adams, Ilocos Norte at 3:05 pm.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported Intensity V in Burgos, Pasuquin, Bacarra, City of Laoag, and Paoay, Ilocos Norte and Intensity IV in Sinait, and Cabugao, Ilocos Sur

In terms of instrumental intensities, Intensity VI was recorded over Pasuquin; Intensity IV in Laoag City all in Ilocos Norte; Intensity II in Vigas City, Ilocos Sur and Intensity I in Gonzaga in Cagayan and in Aringay, La Union.

Phivolcs said there is no damage and aftershocks expected from the quake that has a depth of eight kilometers. Robina Asido/DMS