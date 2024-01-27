11 passengers of two capsized motorboats missing: Navy

Eleven passengers of two motorboats went missing after their vessels capsized in Palawan last Wednesday, a military spokesperson reported on Thursday night.

In another incident seven passengers of a motorboat were found by BRP Melchora Aquino in the same province on Friday afternoon, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

The motorboat capsized due to big waves and strong winds while en route to Poblacion from Barangay Calandagan in Araceli, Palawan.

Capt. Ellaine Rose Collado, Naval Forces West acting public affairs officer, said in the earlier incident, the two motor boats capsized on Wednesday night in the vicinity of Ilian Bay, Roxas.

Collado said "the Naval Forces West swiftly deployed Philippine Navy AW109 helicopter NH434" to support the search and rescue operations.

"The ongoing search and rescue operations involve collaborative efforts from various agencies, demonstrating the unity and coordination essential in times of maritime emergencies," she added. Robina Asido/DMS