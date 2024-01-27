Three major power grids in Philippines connected

For the first time, three major power grids of the Philippines are interconnected after the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) completed the 450-megawatt Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP) under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos led on Friday the energization of the 450-megawatt MVIP in a ceremony at the Malacanan Palace.

“After a much-extended wait, I am pleased to finally see the energization of the 450-megawatt MVIP. It is the first time in the history of our nation that the three major power grids, those of: Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao?are now physically connected,”Marcos said in his speech.

The President recalled that the completion of the MVIP, supposed to be completed by March 2023, was pushed during the launching last year at the Malacanang Palace of the commercial operation of the Wholesale Electricity Spot in the Mindanao grid.

Under the project, a 184-circuit-kilometer high voltage direct current submarine cable with a transfer capacity of 450 MW connects the Mindanao and Visayas grids through Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte and Santander, Cebu.

Marcos said the infrastructure allows power generation in Mindanao to supply homes and establishments in Visayas and Luzon, vice versa.

“This interconnection will unlock enormous socio-economic development potential for both Visayas and Mindanao. The realization of our 'One Nation, One Grid' aspiration is definitely a crucial turning point for this country in ensuring reliable power at all times,” Marcos said.

The President also stressed the need to address the Panay Island blackout that caused P3.8 billion in economic losses to Iloilo and inconvenienced thousands of residents, an incident that underscored the importance of the vital role of interconnection projects.

“We cannot afford to have another round of this costly interruption, not only in Panay Island but anywhere in the country. So, let’s move forward with the lessons we have gained from this blackout, ensure that this massive inconvenience and loss for our people should not occur again,” Marcos said.

While Marcos acknowledged the significant responsibility of NGCP in maintaining the stability of the country’s grid, among other obligations, he reiterated that he is looking forward to the agency’s assurance in the completion of the 230 kV Cebu-Negros-Panay backbone project by March this year.

The chief executive also looks forward to the completion of the Hermosa-San Jose 500 kV transmission lines next month.

“We do realize these are daunting tasks, but I call on you to faithfully fulfill these obligations which is so necessary for the progress of our country. Let me reiterate the need for greater responsibility, transparency, and accountability among key players in our power sector with the NGCP as the singular operator of our country’s united power grid,” Marcos said.

The President assured the government's support to ensure the timely completion of all significant transmission projects, especially those that will resolve power congestion and those that needed to deliver additional capacities that can be provided by renewable energy. Presidential News Desk