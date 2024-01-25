「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Philippines files note verbale against China on recent harassments in West Philippine Sea

［ 93 words｜2024.1.25｜英字 (English) ］

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday filed a diplomatic protest against China in response to recent incidents in the West Philippine Sea, including where Chinese Coast Guard ordered fishermen to return the catch to the sea at Bajo de Masinloc.

This is the fourth note verbale filed by the DFA for January, said its spokesperson, Maria Teresa Daza.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the incident occurred on January 12, days before the January 17 agreement in which the Philippines and China agreed to de-escalate tensions in the West Philippine Sea. DMS

