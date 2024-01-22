Chinese Coast Guard members force Filipino fishermen to return shells to sea: PCG

Some China Coast Guard members harassed Filipino fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc last Jan. 12, even forcing them to return sea shells to the sea, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Sunday.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said the PCG has ''identified the origin of the videos and have taken steps to gather sworn statements from the individuals involved.

''The PCG is awaiting the arrival of the fishing vessel this evening, which was subjected to the China Coast Guard's harassment,'' said Tarriela in a statement.

Tarriela said a video of the incident came from the owner of the fishing boat Legendary Jo.

Tarriela, citing a statement from the owner, said the fishermen were collecting shells near the south entrance of the Bajo de Masinloc ''were instructed to return the shells they had gathered to the sea and were subsequently driven away.''

According to the owner, Tarriela said five Chinese Coast Guard on a rubber boat approached the Filipino fishermen. ''Four disembarked and chased after the fishermen,'' he said.

One Chinese Coast Guard personnel grabbed the fishing boat and stopped it from leaving unless the fishermen threw the shells back into sea, Tarriela said. DMS