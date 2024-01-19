Seven dead, five missing due to landslide in Davao de Oro

Seven died, while five were missing and one was severely from a Davao de Oro landslide on Thursday. an official told dzBB.

In an interview with dzBB, Monkayo Davao de Oro Municipal Public Information Officer Jergrace Cabag said the landslide that was caused by heavy rain, and an earthquake occurred at Purok 20, Pag-asa, Mount Diwata.

“That area is actually prone to landslide and an additional factor of why it happened was because last night there was an earthquake and there have been heavy rains in Monkayo town since January 16,” Cabag said.

“We temporarily suspended search and retrieval operations because the landslide is still ongoing there and Monkayo town is on orange (rainfall) warning,” she said.

According to Cabag, the severely injured individual was sent to a bigger hospital.

Cabag said that floods have subsided in Monkayo.

“It isn’t flooding anymore in Monkayo, but there are still some light rains here. In the area of Diwalwal, it is still raining there,” Cabag said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS