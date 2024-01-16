English Articles

The military will improve living conditions of soldiers in structures in the islands it is occupying in the West Philippine Sea this year, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr. said Monday.

But fortifying the grounded BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal will not be included, said Brawner.

''No, it does not include fortifying Sierra Madre. What we are trying to actually to do is that we are making our features habitable for our troops,'' said Brawner at a press briefing.

Brawner said the AFP briefed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on the conditions of the living quarters.

“ A while ago we briefed the President that we have structures there, including cement structures and living quarters. But they are so small, we need to add to this just to make it liveable and habitable because the living conditions of our troops in these features are difficult,” he added.

Brawner said the military is also planning to provide troops stationed in the West Philippine Sea with equipment and communication devices.

“We’re trying to give them some equipment like the desalination machines so that they can have water so that they won’t have to depend on resupply missions or collect rainwater. We also gave them some means for them to communicate with their families so they won’t feel too lonely,” he said.

In response to a question about China opposing the developments in the islands, Brawner said they were improving facilities as part of their duty to care for their troops.

“We are emphasizing that improving facilities is part of the responsibility, part of the obligation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to take care of our soldiers so we will continue to do this,” Brawner said.

“When it comes to the other features, aside from what I mentioned earlier about desalination machines and communication systems and so on, we will also give them equipment for rest and recreation, morale and welfare,” he added.

Aside from Ayungin Shoal, the country also occupies the Kalayaan Group of Islands including Pagasa Island, Lawak Island, Parola Island, Patag Island, Kota Island, Rizal Reef, Likas Island, and Panata Island. Jaspearl Tan/DMS