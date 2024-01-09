Marcos says gov’t made significant progress in fighting illegal drugs at grassroots level

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed elation Monday on the government’s successes in the fight against illegal drugs at the grassroots level following the report of the Philippine National Police (PNP) that it had confiscated some PhP10.4 billion worth of narcotics in 2023 and clearing large number of barangays of drug influence.

“Na-ireport ng PNP na we have successfully confiscated an estimated 10.4 billion pesos worth of illegal drugs in 2023. Masasabi natin na 27,968 na barangay ay naideklara na na drug-cleared,” President Marcos said in a video message, as the reported the government anti-illegal drugs campaign.

“Magandang progreso ito sa grassroots level dahil ang mga barangay ay pag nasabi natin ay cleared ‘yan, madali nang i-monitor at maayos na ang patakbo doon. Siyempre, lagi rin natin tinitingnan ‘yung rehab? ‘yung prevention na hindi na pumasok ‘yung mga kababayan natin sa masasamang ugali tungkol dito sa drugs at kung sino man ang nasubo na ay bibigyan natin ng tulong sa pamamagitan ng mga rehabilitation center,” the President stated.

The national government has made inroads in addressing illegal drugs at the local level and worked with 50 provinces, 1,160 municipalities, and 30 cities in implementing the Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADACs).

“Nakapaggawa tayo ng 74 in-patient treatment and rehabilitation facilities to provide a path to recovery for those who want to break free from their addiction,” Marcos said.

Aside from confiscating around P10.4 billion worth of illegal drugs from January to December 2023 and clearing more than 27,000 barangays of narcotics, the PNP said it also arrested 56,495 suspects after conducting more than 44,000 anti-illegal drug operations.

The recent government success was under President Marcos’s new approach to address illegal drugs by focusing on rehabilitation, reintegration, and preventive education programs specifically for the youth. Presidential News Desk