Gov't promotes use of "solar home systems" to mitigate the impact of El Nino and summer season

Amid the recent power outage incidents in parts of the country, the government is encouraging the public to use solar home systems to help save energy in preparation for possible impact of El Nino and the summer season.

"Aside from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), the Department of Energy is really the frontliner when it comes to the preparation for the El Nino and summer months. I know the DOE has a lot of measures implemented for contingency in anticipation of the full impact of El Nino and the summer months. And they are our partner in promoting for example the solar home systems," ERC Chair. Mona Dimalanta said in a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday.

"For those who have the capacity to put up solar facilities in their houses, let's help ourselves, let's make a way," she added.

Dimalanta explained that if many households are using solar home systems especially at the peak hours during summer or around 2pm, the power demand from the grid will be reduced.

She also emphasizes that the ERC is easing the process in getting the permit to establish solar home systems.

"There is a need to put up solar home systems, we make it easier by partnering with the local governments to establish one-stop shops in the local governments. there is no need to come to the office of the ERC to process their permits, we will be the one who will go to the local government to expedite the process," she said.

Dimalanta said the ERC is also partnering with banks and Pag-Ibig Fund to provide loans to help the households who doesn't have enough budget to fund the establishment of solar home systems. Robina Asido/DMS