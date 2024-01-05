Four dead in vehicular crashes in Cavite

Four people died and at least 23 were injured in three road crashes in Cavite in the past two days, police said.

One of the incidents occurred in Naic on Wednesday that left three people dead.

Police said a Mitsubishi L300 van was traveling along Governors Drive in Barangay Sabang when it rammed into a three after the driver

fell asleep

Fifteen people were brought by rescuers to the General Emilio Aguinaldo Hospital but three were pronounced dead.

In General Trias City, a man died and two were injured in Barangay San Juan II on Wednesday evening as two motorcycles. DMS