OCTA says COVID-19 NCR positivity rate rises to 22.4%

OCTA Research said the positivity rate of COVID-19 in the National Capital Region (NCR) rose to 22.4 percent from on Dec. 21 from 18.4 percent on Dec. 14.

Although ''infections seem to be peaking as per projections,'' OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said in his post at X, these ''are likely to spread to other provinces.''

An infectious disease expert supported the recommendation of a health reform advocate that the Department of Health (DOH) impose mandatory wearing of face masks for two weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Former Department of Health special adviser Tony Leachon made this recommendation, which Rontgene Solante, an infectious disease expert, concurred.

''These new (COVID-19) variants are so highly transmissible. if you don't have a face mask, you can easily get infected,'' Solante, the president of the Philippine College of Physicians told ANC Dateline Philippines.

''COVID-19 seems to last longer since 2020 it has evolved so there's further mutation, added Solante.

For December 12 to 18, the Department of Health reported a daily average of 389 COVID-19 cases, up 50 percent from last week.

The DOH has urged members of the vulnerable population, like seniors and those with comorbidities, to wear face masks, especially if they go to high-risk settings like hospitals. DMS