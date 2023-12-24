Gatchalian urges Marcos to tap negotiator for back channel talks with China

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to name someone for back-channeling talks with China seek ways to resolve the West Philippine Sea issue.

Gatchalian said Marcos should select someone whom he trusts and will be respected by China, ANC said Saturday.

''Aside from taking and issuing statements, I think it's also very important to do back chanelling. Back channeling is a diplomatic mechanism where there is frank and where there (are) ways forward that can be resolved without internal comments,'' Gatchalian said.

Gatchalian said Chinese actions during Manila's resupply missions, the harassment of Philippine fishermen and swarming of Chinese militia vessels in the West Philippine Sea should be discussed in back channel talks.

Gatchalian said it is ''important also to intensify and to resume the back channeling talks so they can come up with really concrete solutions to move forward with the issues in the West Philippine Sea without external influence or external issue.''

Chinese vessels used water cannons to block civilian boats ferrying supplies and food to soldiers at a grounded Philippine Navy ship at Ayungin Shoal in the last few months.

This generated outcry from the Philippines' allies, led by the United States and Japan.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently told Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo that Beijing is ''always committed to resolving differences through dialogue and consultation to jointly maintain maritime stability.'' DMS