PH to remain undeterred in WPS, urges Filipino soldiers to show courage, firm resolve: Marcos

The Philippines will remain undeterred in the West Philippine Sea amid increased geopolitical tension, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday as he rallied the troops to demonstrate courage and firm resolve in preserving and upholding the country’s territorial integrity.

Speaking during the 88th founding anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Marcos said that despite many attempts at provocation, the country through the AFP, remains to be a force and a voice of reason, exemplifying responsible and dignified behavior in resolving issues in accordance with international law.

“We shall continue to assert our rights in accordance with the Philippine Constitution and international law. The recent incidents involving no less than our AFP Chief of Staff is worrisome,” the President said in referring to the recent water cannon attack in one of the supply boats where the military chief, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., was onboard.

“Yes, but it is a proud demonstration of Filipino courage against coercion and our firm resolve to protect, preserve, and uphold our territorial integrity. I know that our soldiers and our troops espouse the same values and principles and they remain undeterred by actions that stir tension,” he added.

The AFP, tasked with upholding national security, must continue to improve its operational readiness to effectively prevent and respond to current and emerging threats, Marcos said.

To this end, Marcos said the administration remains committed to supporting initiatives that will bolster the Armed Forces’ external defense capabilities.

The President also urged the AFP to enhance existing alliances and partnerships with its foreign counterparts and to explore and forge new partnerships based on common goals, while also advancing the Philippines’ national interest.

And as the AFP continues to play a vital role in the government’s various initiatives, the President hopes that the security institution will also remain relentless in countering lawless elements that intend to sow fear and distrust among the people.

Marcos also recognized this year’s awardees for their unparalleled dedication, courage, and the exemplary performance of their respective duties.

Also according to the President, he will adequately reward the existing Medal of Valor Awardees by increasing their lifetime monthly gratuity for displaying bravery and heroism in defending freedom.

“This will provide them with a tangible ? this will provide our heroes tangible and meaningful reward, highlighting our commitment to support and to honor our war heroes,” the President said, adding that he looks forward to AFP’s excellent and selfless service to the nation, especially as the Philippines transforms into the “Bagong Pilipinas.”

Article II, Section 3 of the 1987 Constitution authorized the establishment of the AFP, stating “The Armed Forces of the Philippines is the protector of the people and the State.”

Originated from the merger of the Philippine Constabulary and the Philippine Army, the AFP played a crucial role during World War II, resisting Japanese occupation.

The AFP’s 88th founding anniversary is anchored on the theme: “AFP@88: Rising over the Challenges in Service to the Nation.” Presidential News Desk