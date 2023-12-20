Metro Manila COVID-19 positivity rate up 21%: OCTA

The positivity rate in the National Capital Region (NCR) has jumped to 21 percent as of Dec. 17 from 13.4 percent on Dec.10, according to OCTA Research.

In a social media post, OCTA member Guido David said :''This is only the 5th time since 2020 that the positivity rate exceeded 20 percent.''

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the increasing COVID-19 cases does not mean higher utilization rate in hospitals.

"Our cases in the hospitals are not increasing. That means that, even if our numbers of COVID-19 are reportedly higher, our hospitals are not yet getting filled up by cases of COVID-19. I don't think there will be a larger or huge outbreak that will stress the health system," said Herbosa.

Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) president Rontgene Solante said he does not see hospitals overflowing with patients.

"We don't see a scenario, wherein hospitals will be on full capacity to the point that they cannot accommodate everybody," said Solante in a virtual media conference.

Herbosa said :''The good thing is that the newer varieties of COVID-19 are just like common colds. It’s okay for the people like us that are healthy, but worrisome for people, who are elderly or immune system deficiencies or others with comorbidities." DMS