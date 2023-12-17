「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

12月17日のまにら新聞から

Duterte will hold her office in Davao while Marcos is in Japan

［ 134 words｜2023.12.17｜英字 (English) ］

Vice President Sara Duterte will hold her office in Davao City while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is in Tokyo for the 50th Commemorative ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Summit.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) made the announcement on Saturday morning after Marcos along with First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos and other government officials left for Japan on Friday.

"The Vice President will discharge her duties and will preside as Chairperson of the Executive Committee meetings in Davao City during the official travel abroad of President Marcos from December 15 to 18," the OVP stated.

"She will hold office in (Department of Education) DepEd (National Educators' Academy of the Philippines) NEAP Davao and OVP Davao Satellite office," it added.

Marcos together with the Philippine delegates are expected to return to the country on Monday. Robina Asido/DMS

