Comelec declares failure of bidding for 2025 poll automation project

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Thursday declared a failure of bidding after the lone bidder in the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) project for the 2025 automated election system was found to be ineligible.

In its resolution, the Comelec - Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) declared the Joint Venture of Miru Systems Co Ltd, Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies, Inc. (MIRU-ICS-STCC-CPSTI) as ineligible.

Miru is a South Korean company.

The SBAC cited as cause for being ineligible Miru's lack of English translation of supporting documents, which is in a foreign language, in the Statement of Single Largest Completed Contract (SLCC).

It also cited the incomplete undertaking to enter into a joint venture as the submitted "Undertaking to Enter into Joint Venture Agreement" specified "jointly" only, instead of "jointly and severally liability".

The SBAC also said that a "mandatory review" of the bidding documents of the P18.8 billion project shall be undertaken. DMS