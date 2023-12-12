Philippines to make ''adjustments'' in security operations in WPS

The Philippine government will make "adjustments" in their security operations in the West Philippine Sea amid "serious escalation" of Chinese aggression against Philippine vessels.

Following the series of water cannon incidents against Philippine vessels in Scarborough and Ayungin Shoals over the weekend, National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya noted that "this is a serious escalation on the part of the agents of the People’s Republic of China."

"The use of water cannons numerous times, long-range acoustic devices or LRADs, as well as other movements against the BFAR vessels which caused severe, though temporary discomfort and incapacitation to some Filipino crew, as well as dangerous and unsafe maneuvers is completely unacceptable," he said.

"Significant water cannon actions have also resulted in significant damage to BFAR vessel Datu Tamblot’s communication and navigation equipment as it was directly and deliberately blasted by the China Coast Guard," he added.

Malaya also noted that the " National Task Force West Philippine Sea has prepared a new national strategy on the West Philippine Sea."

"We have made some adjustments given the recent developments. We hope to be able to present this to the President very soon. So, if the question is, will there be adjustments in our movements, yes, as soon as the President approves the national strategy," he said.

"The President himself is concerned in his recent statement yesterday, he has expressed his deep concern and his commitment to these missions that we are undertaking. So, in consonance with this policy direction, the national strategy has been prepared for the NTF-WPS for his appreciation," he added.

Despite the China Coast Guard firing of water cannon against the supply vessel where Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner was onboard, Malaya noted that it is not an act of war but "just part of the cat-and-mouse game that China seems to be utilizing to further its own interests."

"On the part of the Philippines, as we have repeatedly said, we shall remain undeterred and we will continue to conduct these missions in support of our troops and our fisherman wherever they may be in the West Philippine Sea," he said.

Assistant Secretary Maria Teresita Daza, Foreign Affairs spokesperson, said a total of four water cannon incidents were monitored for the year while three dangerous maneuvers that resulted to collisions were recorded since last year.

"We note that this is the fourth time this year, with the two incidents happening just over the weekend that water cannons have been used against Philippines vessels. More alarmingly, this is third incident were dangerous maneuvers by Chinese Vessels have resulted in a collision since 2022 of October in RoRe mission," she said. Robina Asido/DMS