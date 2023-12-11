China Coast Guard says it took ''control measures'' as four Philippine ships entered waters near Ayungin

China's Coast Guard took ''control measures'' as four Philippine vessels entered the waters near Ren'ai Reef, or Ayungin Shoal on Sunday which China Daily said ''seriously violated... territorial sovereignty.''

''Two Philippine coast guard vessels, one public service vessel, and one supply ship illegally entered the adjacent waters of Ren'ai Reef in the Nansha Islands without the approval of the Chinese government'', said a statement issued by the coast guard on Sunday morning.

The statement said that at 6:39 am ''despite multiple stern warnings from the Chinese side, the Philippine vessel Unaiza May 1 ignored the international maritime collision regulations, abruptly turned in an unprofessional and dangerous manner, and deliberately collided with Chinas Coast Guard vessel 21556.

''The Philippines is entirely responsible for the minor collision'', it said.

The National Task Force-West Philippine Sea said, in a statement, that ''contrary to China Coast Guard disinformation, UM1 (Unaiza May 1) was rammed by CCG 21556.''

''Despite these extreme and reckless actions, UM1 successfully reached BRP Sierra Madre, and resupply is ongoing as of this writing,'' the task force said. DMS