Envoys oppose latest China Coast Guard actions vs Philippine ships in resupply mission

Envoys, led by Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko, voice concerns over Sunday's bid by Chinese Coast Guard and militia vessels to block a resupply mission to a grounded ship at Ayungin Shoal.

''Gravely concerned about repeated dangerous actions by CCG vessels against PH vessels, said Kazuhiko in his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday.

''Japan stands with the Philippines in support of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. Japan opposes actions that undermine the peace and stability in SCS (South China Sea), '' he added.

The United States ''stands with the Philippines and partners in vehemently condemning the People's Republic of China's repeated illegal and dangerous actions against vessels, including disrupting the resupply mission to Sierra Madre today,'' said US Ambassdor to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson in her X (formerly Twitter) account.

''PRC (People's Republic of China) aggression undermines regional stability in defiance of a Free and Open IndoPacific,'' added Carlson.

In a separate post on X, EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Veron said: "Another deeply troubling incident today, water cannons used again. UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) dispute settlement mechanisms maintain the rule of law. The 2016 UNCLOS Tribunal Award is a valuable framework for peaceful resolution. Water cannons and dangerous sea maneuvers aren't a legitimate alternative." DMS