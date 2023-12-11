Chinese Coast Guard, militia vessels ''executed dangerous maneuvers'' on ships in Ayungin resupply mission: task force

China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels fired water cannons, “blocked, harassed and executed dangerous maneuvers” on Philippine boats on a resupply mission to a grounded Navy ship in Ayungin Shoal on Sunday morning, the National Task Force-West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said.

This is the second incident after Chinese ships did the same action on a Philippine fisheries bureau vessels which was giving oil and food to 30 fishing boats in Scarborough Shoal on Saturday.

In a statement, task force said Chinese Coast Guard vessel 5204 fired a water cannon at motor launch Kalayaan ''causing damage to its engines, disabling the vessel, and putting the lives of its crew at risk.''

The task force added that Coast Guard ship BRP Cabra’s mast was damaged “after being directly targeted by the full strength of the water cannon of the China Coast Guard”.

Resupply ship Unaiza Mae 1 was harassed “at a close range” by Chinese vessels as they headed to Ayungin Shoal.

The task force said CCG21556 rammed into Unaiza Mae 1 “contrary to China Coast Guard disinformation”, but the vessel “successfully” reached the grounded BRP Sierra Madre.

The task force reiterated that Ayungin Shoal is a low-tide elevation within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

It explained that since Ayungin Shoal was a low-tide elevation, it could not be claimed by a country or be appropriated under international law and therefore, China’s actions in the area have no legal basis.

“In this regard, the assertion of China that its actions in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal are a legitimate exercise of law enforcement has no basis in international law,” the task force said.

The task force also expressed “grave concern over deliberate misinformation conducted through official channels that distort facts on the ground”.

It condemned China’s latest acts of coercion and dangerous maneuvers in the West Philippine Sea.

“The systematic and consistent manner in which the People’s Republic of China carries out these illegal and irresponsible actions put into question and significant doubt the sincerity of its calls for peaceful dialogue,” it said.

“Peace and stability cannot be achieved without due regard for the legitimate, well-established, and legally settled rights of others. We demand that China demonstrate that it is a responsible and trustworthy member of the international community,” it added.

The task force said the country will continue to act according to international law and will not be deterred from exercising its sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.

“The Philippines will not be deterred from exercising its legal rights over our maritime zones, including Ayungin Shoal, which forms part of our EEZ and our continental shelf,” it said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS