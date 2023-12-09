Japan, US, Malaysia and Philippines experts join vessel boarding officer course

Japan, United States, Malaysia and Philippine experts conducted a vessel boarding officer course in San Fernando, La Union last month, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Friday.

In a press release, the United States Embassy in Manila said the course aims to "enhance the maritime law enforcement capabilities of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group (PNP-MG)."

"The Vessel Boarding Officer Course of the USCG’s Southeast Asia Training Team (SEATT) serves as a cornerstone of effective maritime law enforcement operations by preparing personnel to safely conduct vessel boardings at sea. Funded by the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), this is the first USCG training event held in Northern Luzon," It stated.

The Embassy noted that "with the help of instructors from the USCG, PCG, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, and the Japan Coast Guard, 23 members of the PCG District Northwestern Luzon, PCG District Northeastern Luzon, and PNP-MG Regional Maritime Unit took part in classes and practical exercises aboard vessels to hone their proficiency in communicating with vessel crews, managing unpredictable situations, and administering search and interview procedures".

According to the PCG, a total of 23 officers and enlisted personnel composite of eight Coast Guard Special Operations Group-North Western Luzon; eight Coast Guard Special Operations Group- North Eastern Luzon; one CGS Pangasinan; one CGS La Union; one CGS Ilocos Norte; one CGS Ilocos Sur and three Regional Maritime Unit 1 - Philippine National Police successfully completed the two-week long course from November 20 to December 1, 2023.

It noted that the Vessel Boarding Officer Course equipped the participants "with practical skills and knowledge on maritime law enforcement such as Rules on the Use of Force, Boarding Procedures, Risk Assessment, Arresting Techniques, and tactical procedures."

"The program facilitated by the South East Asia Training Team composed of United States Coast Guard, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Japan Coast Guard, Maritime Security Law Enforcement Command (MARSEC), Coast Guard Special Operations Force and Coast Guard K9 through its Instructor’s Development Course Phases I and II which enabled its officers and non-officers to learn, develop, and expand not only their operational know-hows, but also their soft skills like communication and organization," said PCG.

"The course aims to higher, aspire and to share their learnings to other law enforcers by improving themselves through practice and by becoming future instructors of the technical course," it added.

USCG Team Lead Lieutenant Dana Schmitt said "the professionalism displayed by PCG and PNP-MG trainees is a testament to their commitment in promoting maritime governance. The collaboration among American, Philippine, Japanese, and Malaysian instructors exemplified our evolving regional cooperation,” Schmitt said.

“Through the Boarding Officer Course of the USCG SEATT, Coast Guardians of the North harnessed high-standard maritime interdiction capabilities,” PCG District Northwestern Luzon Commander Ivan Roldan said. Robina Asido/DMS