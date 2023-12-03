Eight coastal areas in Visayas and Mindanao were positive for toxic red tide

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) warned the public from eating shellfish from eight coastal areas in six provinces of Visayas and Mindanao due to toxic red tide.

In a bulletin issued on Friday, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said the "shellfishes collected and tested from Sapian Bay (Ivisan and Sapian in Capiz; Mambuquiao and Camanci, Batan in Aklan); coastal waters of Roxas City in Capiz; coastal waters of Gigantes Islands, Carles in Iloilo; coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur; and coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte are still positive for Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) or toxic red tide that is beyond the regulatory limit."

"Moreover, coastal waters of Pontevedra in Capiz are now positive for Paralytic Shellfish Poison," it stated.

All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas (affected by red tide) are not safe for human consumption," it added.

However, BFAR noted that "fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking." Robina Asido/DMS