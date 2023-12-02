Philippines, US, Japan and Australia hold Joint Service Staff Talks

The Philippines, United States, Japan and Australia conducted Joint Service Staff Talks for the first time, an Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) official said Friday.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP public affairs office chief, said the talks deepen discussion on upholding a rules-based international order. These were held in Tokyo from November 28 to December 1.

Trinidad said the participants "reaffirmed a shared vision for a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” and a collective effort to ensure that the vision continues to thrive."

"AVM (Air Vice Marshall) Mike Kitcher, Deputy Chief Joint Operations Australian Defense Forces; Maj. Gen Nobutaka Minamikawa, Defense Plans and Policy Department, J5, Japan Self-Defence Force; Maj. Gen Jay Bargeron, Director for Strategic Planning and Policy Directorate, J5, US Indo-Pacific Command; and Brig. Gen Rommel Cordova, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans, AJ5, Armed Forces of the Philippines, led their respective delegates in the discussions that focused on regional issues of common interest and more opportunities to expand cooperation," he said.

Trinidad said the meeting "is an offshoot of the Japan-PH-AUS-US Defense Ministerial Meeting held in Singapore last June 3, 2023."

"Earlier on November 29, the heads of delegates for the Philippines-United States-Japan-Australia Staff Talks also rendered a courtesy call to General Yoshida Yoshihide, Chief of Joint Staff, Japan Self-Defence Force," he said.

"The AFP’s participation here is another demonstration of its commitment to its alliance and partnership with like-minded nations, particularly in protecting Philippine defense and security interests in the Indo-Pacific region," Trinidad added. Robina Asido/DMS